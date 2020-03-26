First Coronavirus Death Reported in Northland

IRON COUNTY, Wis. — A person has died from coronavirus in Iron County, which is also the first known death caused by the virus in the Northland region.

The Iron County Public Health Department did not name the city or town the victim was from. The person’s age and gender is also unknown.

“We are saddened by this death and our hearts go out to the family, friends, and community,” Katie Hampston, Director of Public Health for Iron County, said in a news release. “We strongly encourage our residents to stay safer at home unless activities are essential. That is the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protect the health and safety of our community.”