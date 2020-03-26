Groups Serve Homeless Amidst Coronavirus

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth’s Ordean Foundation is helping combat the impact of COVID-19 to vulnerable populations. The organization is providing emergency grants this week to groups like CHUM, Life House and Safe Haven.

Life House in Duluth provides meals each day and also gives out hygiene products, deodorant and shampoo, to those who need them. It’s not easy maintaining precautions during this coronavirus outbreak.

“I think there is a struggle,” said Jordon Johnson, Executive Director of Life House. “I mean, we’re asking people to be in isolation in regards to not kind of interacting with many people. Young people are still in motion and moving around yet they are attentive to what’s happening when the city of Duluth comes to a quiet time. People notice.”

Life House has an emergency shelter and resources for those who have dealt with human trafficking. It also has a housing program and provides employment support.

“I feel fortunate enough to have a solid team who understands the importance of coming together and collectively working to support young people in the community,” said Johnson. “This is our future generation and with more people potentially facing evictions or people with job losses, we are a critical site for young people in this area.”

The Damiano Center is serving all normal meals at its location. The Kid’s Kitchen is serving four meals a week while the Community Kitchen is hosting 13 meals a week. The center is also sanitizing everything all the time.

“Now I think we’re in a groove and we’re moving forward and it’s awesome to be able to be out here serving people who are guests who we know – some of them we’ve known for years, some of them we’re just meeting now,” said Seth Currier, Executive Director of the Damiano Center. “We’re meeting that need in the way that we always had in a way that we’re gonna continue to do.”

The Community Kitchen at the Damiano Center is available for breakfast on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 8:30 AM to 9:30 AM. Lunch is available on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM. Dinner is made available on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 5 PM to 6 PM.