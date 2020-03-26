Meals on Wheels Still Trucking Forward

DULUTH, Minn. – One organization is still paying it forward to senior citizens in need of meals.

Even though the organization has lost some volunteers and dining sites are closed, Meals on Wheels is still operating.

The group still drops off food to senior citizens in need of a hot meal, every day.

“I love this program,” said Jacqueline Wacker, site manager of Duluth Meals on Wheels. “This program is great because if you think, a lot of seniors don’t have a lot of family who participate with them. A lot of family has moved out of town so they’re pretty much on their own. This program to me is important because it’s a way to check up on them.”

While the program does have enough volunteers for the next three weeks, coordinators are still taking names for volunteers who are ready to help serve seniors.