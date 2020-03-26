Memorial Blood Centers Need Donations During Pandemic

All blood drives have been canceled through April 30th, so a blood supply shortage is expected

DULUTH, Minn. – Memorial Blood Centers has canceled all blood drives through April 30th, so an extreme shortage in the blood supply is expected.

Memorial is the only supplier of blood to more than thirty hospitals across the region, including Essentia and St. Luke’s.

They are still collecting donations at donation centers and encourage everybody to keep donating, even during the governor’s stay at home order.

“The need for blood and blood usage is going to decrease a little bit with the elective surgeries being canceled, but it doesn’t go away,” explained Angela Engblom, senior manager of Duluth operations. “That’s only a small percent, they’re estimating maybe ten, fifteen, twenty percent of blood usage, so it’s really important for people to continue donating because the need for blood is still there.”

Memorial Blood Centers is taking the temperature of every donor and taking steps to socially distance during the donation process.

They encourage all donors to call ahead and schedule a donation time.