One Roof Receives Federal Grant

DULUTH, Minn.– An organization in Duluth that has been helping people make repairs and renovations to their homes just got some much-needed help.

One Roof Community Housing was awarded $225,000 from the Community Development Financial Institutions Fund. The federal program is designed to support lending for people who can’t get traditional loans. This isn’t the first time one roof has received the grant but they say it can’t come at a better time.

“This is actually pushing us over that 1 million dollar mark with this year’s award,” said Lending Director Noah Hobbs. “It could not have come at a more needed time in our community and for our organization.”

All parts of the One Roof organization are open. Staff are now working remotely to practice social distancing.