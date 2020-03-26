Pine Knot News Receives Journalism Grant

CLOQUET, Minn. – Amid the Covid-19 crisis some small essential businesses, like newspapers, remain operational and one local publication has received a big grant.

On Wednesday, the Facebook Journalism Project announced that several media outlets will receive money to help them cover the news while reporting on the coronavirus.

The Pine Knot News, a locally owned publication out of Cloquet is receiving $5,000 in funding to help their resources during this time of need.

“It will help us pay more freelance writers and maybe increase time for one of our part time people to cover the crisis. Plus, as a small business that relies a lot on local advertising- when our local businesses are hit, we’re hit too.” Pine Knot News Editor, Jana Peterson says.

Back in November, Pine Knot News celebrated their one-year anniversary.