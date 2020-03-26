Second Case of COVID-19 Confirmed in Bayfield County, Linked to Community Spread

BAYFIELD CO., Wis. – On Thursday the Bayfield County Health Department confirmed a second case of COVID-19 in Bayfield County.

This case is also considered the first known case related to community spread in the county.

The lab-confirmed positive case received on March 26 did not have a history of travel or contact with a known positive case of COVID-19.

“This report provides even more reason to take Governor Evers’ ‘Safer at Home’ order seriously,” said Sara Wartman, Public Health Officer for Bayfield County. “We fully expect to see additional cases of the virus in the county but hope that our outreach and guidance is helping to convince county residents to stay home to disrupt the spread of the virus. This is crucial to reducing the spread and flattening the curve.”

Public health efforts at this time are focused concurrently on containing spread of this virus and mitigating the impact of this virus.

The health department completes comprehensive investigation of all communicable diseases.

County health officials are investigating this new case.

Anyone identified as potentially at risk will be contacted by the health department.

Staying home, social distancing, and self-isolating is the only way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the community. County health officials ask for the publics help with the following:

• If you are experiencing any respiratory symptoms, such as cold, cough, fever or difficulty breathing, please stay home.

• If you have recently returned from out of the area, please stay home.

• If you have been notified you were a close contact of a positive COVID-19 case, please stay home.

• And for everyone else – unless working in an essential service, again, please stay at home and avoid unnecessary trips in your community.

Bayfield County Health Department

Address: 117 East Sixth Street – P.O. Box 403 – Washburn, Wisconsin

Phone: 715-373-6109