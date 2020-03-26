Second COVID-19 Death Reported in Minnesota, Hospitalizations Continue to Rise

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Health has confirmed a second death due to COVID-19 as the number of people hospitalized in the state continues to rise.

As of Thursday morning, the MDH reported 41 hospitalizations up from 26 the day before. At this time 31 people remain hospitalized.

There are 36 counties with confirmed COVID-19 cases in Minnesota with five of those cases in St. Louis County.

According to the MDH website, there are 346 positive coronavirus cases, up from 287 on Wednesday.

Gov. Tim Walz said that based on his work with the health department, he predicts that 40 to 80 percent of Minnesotans will get the coronavirus.

On Wednesday afternoon Walz issued a two-week-stay-at-home order that will go into effect Friday morning through April 10 in an effort to help stop the rapid spread of coronavirus through the state.

Additionally, Walz extended the closure of bars, restaurants, salons, fitness centers, and other businesses until May 1 and schools until May 4.