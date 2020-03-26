St. Luke’s Employee Tests Positive for Coronavirus

DULUTH, Minn.-St. Luke’s has confirmed that one of their employees has tested positive for coronavirus.

A spokesperson for the hospital said the infection was not a result of their work at St. Luke’s, but it was travel related. St. Luke’s leadership would not say where the employee traveled from, or if they had contact with any patients.

“Contact tracing has already taken place, and all close contacts have been notified,” St. Luke’s said in a statement. “St. Luke’s Occupational Health has been working with the employee and completed an investigation into the employee’s contacts and followed up.”

