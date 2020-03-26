UMD’s Scott Perunovich Earns NCHC Player of the Year Award

Perunovich became the ninth Bulldog to be named conference Player of the Year

ST. PAUL, Minn. – UMD junior defenseman Scott Perunovich has been nothing short of spectacular in his time with the Bulldogs. The two-time All-American is one of the best two-way players in the country and Thursday, he added another award to his mantle.

Perunovich was named Player of the Year by the NCHC. It is the third major conference award he has received for his work this past season, as he earned the Offensive Defenseman Award for the third year in a row and the Three Stars Award.

Perunovich became the ninth Bulldog to be named conference Player of the Year, which is a strong indication of his chances to be the sixth UMD player to win the Hobey Baker Award.