2020 Duluth Dylan Festival Canceled

This year's festival was scheduled to run May 16-24.

DULUTH, Minn. – The 2020 Duluth Dylan Festival is the latest event to be canceled because of the Coronavirus.

This year’s festival was supposed to run May 16-24, which would have been Bob Dylan’s 79th birthday. This would have been the 10th year of the festival that celebrates Duluth native Bob Dylan.

With many other local and national events no longer happening, the festival committee decided to make the decision to cancel now, but said they are looking for alternatives for this year.

“We are going to possibly do some virtual events during the week that we would normally have our celebration and celebrate Bob Dylan,” committee member Ed Newman said.

The committee added they are already looking forward to and planning next year’s festival, which will celebrate Bob Dylan’s 80th birthday.