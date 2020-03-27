Blue Heron Trading Company In Duluth Donates To CHUM Food Shelf

DULUTH, Minn. – Blue Heron Trading Company in Duluth is also helping to give back to the community for its 35th anniversary.

Every year the houseware store hosts an annual food drive at its location in the DeWitt-Seitz building, but the pandemic has caused the store to shut down.

Instead, staff picked up food donations from community members and delivered it to CHUM’s Food Shelf in Duluth.

The improvised food drive collected a few hundred pounds of food.

“I am so thankful for our customers that responded. We drove around and picked up 803 pounds. That’s a record,” said Owner Jane Jenkins. “There are so many people in need that every can helps.”

Blue Heron staff will be dropping off more donations on Saturday.

Anyone interested can forward their addresses through the Blue Heron’s Facebook page.

Donations must be out on the curb before 9 a.m.