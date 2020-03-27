Canal Park Brewing Offers Beer Delivery

Canal Park Brewing has started a free delivery on their beer growlers and crowlers.

DULUTH, Minn. – While many local restaurants have found ways to make their foods available for delivery and curbside service, some local breweries will now deliver beer right to your door.

Starting Friday, Canal Park Brewing has started a free delivery on their beer growlers and crowlers. People can call in their order between noon to 3:00 p.m. Monday-Saturday and the brewery will deliver it from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. each night.

Canal Park Brewery is offering nine of their beers for delivery within a 15 mile radius. This new service aims to help people stay safe but still get the product they enjoy.

“We’ve got at least a good, steady flow of people coming in already for food and we thought, hey this is a niche for people that don’t want to go to the liquor store, and don’t want to leave the house that hey we’ve got this great product, we’ll bring it to you guys,” Canal Park Brewing general manager Tom Wroblewski said.

Canal Park Brewing is not the first Brewery to do this as Fitger’s has also launched a delivery service. Workers at Canal Park said the breweries have worked together to help find solutions so all doors can stay open.

“We’re all helping each other out trying to get through this time. We want to make sure we all get through it, not one of us go down,” head brewer Ben Gipson said.

If interested, customers can call Canal Park Brewing or visit their Facebook page, or call Fitger’s or head to their website to place orders.