City Prepares For Snow in the Weekend Forecast

DULUTH, Minn. – With more snow in the forecast for the Northland, city officials tell us plow drivers are at full capacity and are prepared to hit the roads.

Crews are continuing to pay attention to the forecast to map out the best plan of action for the storm as it could have the potential for downed power lines and trees.

Even though city buildings are closed due to the pandemic, city officials say they still have all-hands-on-deck to ensure public safety.

“Just because there is a pandemic doesn’t mean the city is stopping,” said Public Information Officer Kate Van Daele. “We have all our essential staff. They are still working in the field. Our snow plow drivers are considered essential, so they are still working.”

Barricades are also on standby in Canal Park in the event flooding becomes a concern.