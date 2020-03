Coaches Corner: Nick Garramone

DULUTH, Minn. – For this week’s Coaches Corner, we talk with Nick Garramone who was recently named the new head coach of the Duluth Marshall baseball team.

From 2006 to 2013, Garramone was an assistant coach at his alma mater, the University of Wisconsin-Superior. He takes over for Joe Wicklund who stepped down to take the head coaching position at Duluth Denfeld.