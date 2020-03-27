COVID-19 Death Reported in Gogebic County

GOGEBIC COUNTY, Mich. – The Western Upper Peninsula Health Department received notice on Thursday of the area’s first COVID-19 related death.

WUPHD says the elderly male was a resident of Gogebic County and did have underlying health issues.

He was also the first confirmed COVID-19 case in the county.

“Our heartfelt sympathies and prayers go out to the family who have lost their loved one,” said Cathryn A. Beer, Health Officer at WUPHD. “This is a tragic reminder of how serious a threat COVID-19 is to our residents, especially the elderly and those with underlying health conditions. We need to work together to protect each other, support each other, and slow the spread of this disease.”

As a precaution the WUPHD is asking all resident to follow the governor’s “Stay Home. Stay Safe” order and is reminding those who may be exhibiting symptoms of coronavirus to self-isolate for 14 days to avoid potentially exposing others.

COVID-19 symptoms include fever of over 100.4, dry cough, and shortness of breath.

Symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure to the virus.