Douglas County Confirms New Cases of COVID-19

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wis. – Douglas County Public Health says there are now five individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the county.

Additionally, the public health department says three other family members are symptomatic but have not been tested as they are presumed to have the virus.

All eight individuals are isolated at home and doing well.

According to the Douglas County Public Health Officer Kathy Ronchi, the confirmed cases involve three different groups of people. Two of those groups have cases related to domestic travel.

The Public Health Department has not yet confirmed if the third group of patients had contact with the other two groups prior to contracting the virus.

The Public Health department says they are monitoring dozens of close contacts for symptoms of the virus at this time.

The department says common symptoms among the patients have been sudden onset fevers, eye and back pain, fatigue, shortness of breath, sore throat, and a cough.

Today, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services confirmed 842 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state and 13 deaths.

If you are experiencing signs and symptoms of COVID-19, health officials advise you to call your health care provider.

To prevent illness, wash your hands often, cover coughs and sneezes, clean frequently touched surfaces every day and stay home when you are sick.