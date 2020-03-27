Duluth Changes Trails for Social Distancing Purposes

As everyone is being told to keep their distance from others, Duluth city leaders want to make that easier even while people are outside.

DULUTH, Minn. – As everyone is being told to keep their distance from others, Duluth city leaders want to make that easier even while people are outside.

The city is hoping to route people to three additional trails. The goal is to help cut down on unsafe crowding that has been happening on local trails.

One option includes Seven Bridges Road in Lester Park. The city has closed a mile-long section of this particular road to motor vehicle traffic, specifically so it can be safer and attractive to both cyclists and pedestrians.

“Just being outdoors,” said John Hogan, a Duluth resident. “Trails are well-groomed in the winter. The lake trails are good for walking and running on too. They closed this road off now so it’s perfect for walking, because cars used to go race up and down the hill, well not race, but go up and down the hill so you’d have to compete with the traffic. Nice.”

The city has also closed a half-mile section of Lincoln Park Drive, which runs parallel to Miller Creek through a peaceful wooded area.

“People still stay away when we get too close to them, they stay away from you, well not too close, even when you say hi to them they’re like hi, but you’re the other way,” said Hermantown resident Jen Farrell. We still saw a lot of people at the top. We didn’t see many people coming down.”

“Everyone’s really friendly,” said Hermantown resident Paula Menzel. “They’re with their dogs on the trail. I think people just want to be outside just like we do. We want to be outside.”

Finally, a one-mile section of the Munger Trail was plowed from Pulaski Street to Beaudry Street.

Residents are encouraged to go to the campus connector trail between the College of St. Scholastica and UMD, and the Cross City Trail from Bayfront Park through Lincoln Park.