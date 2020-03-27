Duluth Dylan Fest 2020 Canceled

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Dylan Fest 2020 has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Duluth Dylan Fest organizers announced the cancellation early Friday morning. “It is with heavy hearts that we announce that Duluth Dylan Fest 2020 will not be taking place this year,” said committee chair Zane Bail.

The event was scheduled to run from Saturday, May 16 through Sunday, Mary 24 which marks Bob Dylan’s 79th birthday.

Organizers say the mission of the week-long festival is to celebrate the spirit of artistic freedom, intellectual honesty, and integrity of Dylan.

This would have been the music and art festival’s 10th year bringing together Bob Dylan fans from all over the world.

“We’re especially disappointed because we have become friends with fellow fans who fly to the Northland from other parts of the world, and we always enjoy this hared time together,” said Bail.

For more information, you can visit BobDylanWay.com or on Facebook for special events during the coming year.