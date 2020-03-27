Duluth FC Head Coach Sean Morgan Talks Season Cancellation

Morgan talked about the possibility of playing exhibition games in the summer.

DULUTH, Minn. – Thursday, Northland soccer fans were dealt a tough blow as the NPSL announced the cancellation of the 2020 season, ending the year before it started for Duluth FC. Head coach Sean Morgan, who was getting set for his first year leading the Bluegreens, talked about the disappointing news.

“To be honest, a lot of people probably had it in their mind for a long enough period of time that there was a strong chance of it not going ahead.You still try and make sure everything is in line, just in case something does happen. But there’s nothing anybody can do. It’s out of everybody’s hands. Now it’s just the most sensible and logical thing to do,” Morgan said.

But just because the season is over doesn’t mean there isn’t a chance we could see the Bluegreens in action this summer.

“Potentially in the next couple of months, if things die down and things do get better, we’ll look to maybe have a couple exhibition games. We do have the academy team this year and we have a lot of local boys and local talent that are available to play. If that’s an option, we’ll try and do that so we can stay fairly relevant,” said Morgan.