Former Hawk Connor Bich Transferring to St. Scholastica

Bich will be transferring after one year at Dakota Wesleyan University.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Former Hermantown basketball standout Connor Bich announced on twitter Thursday night that he will be joining the St. Scholastica men’s basketball team.

He’ll be transferring over from Dakota Wesleyan University. In his junior year, Bich helped the Hawks capture the Section 7AAA championship. He followed that with a senior campaign which saw him average nearly 22 points and nine rebounds per game.