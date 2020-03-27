Freezer Sales Jump As Pandemic Continues

DULUTH, Minn – Appliance stores are getting a little more business these days.

Freezer sales are skyrocketing as the coronavirus pandemic continues around the world.

As people are spending more time indoors, they are purchasing more food that would require the use of a freezer.

Johnson Mertz in Duluth has been selling out of their stock of the appliance since the start of the pandemic.

Around this time of year, the store typically sells about five freezers.

Now as the pandemic continues to unfold, the store has sold over a hundred.

“People are just storing up. They are staying at home freezing things. I talk to dealers around the state and out of the area, they are all out of freezers,” said owner Frank Mertz. “There are no freezers. They have sold them out everywhere.”

Johnson-Mertz also does service calls to repair freezers, if you are not looking to purchase a new one.