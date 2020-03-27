Lakewood Elementary Students Show Support for Teachers, Staff

Governor Tim Walz Has Extended Distance Learning in Minnesota Through May 4, 2020

DULUTH, Minn. – COVID-19 is keeping students, staff, and teachers separated for the next few weeks.

But that’s not stopping students Kyler and Keegan from showing up to Lakewood Elementary School in Duluth to help lift the spirits of those they miss.

The boys’ mother, Cassondra, sent in the pictures to FOX 21’s Brett Scott.

The boys are holding signs up to the windows of the school with messages such as “Biiiiiig Hug,” and “Miss You!”

As COVID-19 continues to spread rapidly across the state, Governor Tim Walz has ordered distance learning to continue through Monday, March 4, which could be extended if the curve isn’t flattened by then.