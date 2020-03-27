OneClass Platform Helps Students Learn from Home Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The OneClass Platform was Developed Back in 2011 by COO Kevin Wu

DULUTH, Minn. – Distance learning. It’s a platform rarely practiced by teachers, staff, and students in the Northland. But it’s now becoming ‘The New Normal,” at least until Monday, May 4 in Minnesota.

It’s throwing teachers, students, and parents for a loop over the last few whirlwind weeks.

Kevin Wu is the COO of OneClass.

OneClass is a platform to provide online material and also online tutors for students across the country.

“This is probably one of the most challenging times for parents and students,” said Wu.

He suggests teachers begin by taking distance learning slowly as this will be a learning curve for many.

Wu said one of the best ways teachers can decrease the amount of stress is to break class sizes up into smaller groups.

Instead of addressing 25 or more students all at once, break the class into groups of five is possible via online platforms.

For parents and students stuck at home, Wu suggests students should still have a routine structure during this strange period.

“It’s important to make sure you still get into the same routines as they had before COVID-19 closed schools,” said Wu.

OneClass is launching two initiatives to help families during this difficult time.

The company is hosting daily live classes for subjects like algebra, chemistry, etc. These classes will be for students and parents to participate in.

The classes will be offered Monday – Sunday.

OneClass is also giving away 100 free hours of tutoring sessions.

Wu said some of the common pitfalls of distance learning can be the lack of routine. Parents should make sure their student has a quiet environment to work in daily.

Click here if you would like to receive services from OneClass.