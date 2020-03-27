Shipping Takes Precautions for COVID-19

The shipping industry is yet another sector that is being impacted by the coronavirus.

The Duluth Seaway Port Authority tells us that several precautions are being taken in the midst of the crisis. Approval to board the ships could be limited while all crew would be checked for symptoms of the virus. Ships coming to Lake Superior would also have to contact the U.S. Coast Guard or the CDC’s Minnesota Quarantine Station if there is any possible cases or symptoms.

“No, this is unprecedented in our times and obviously in the shipping industry and in any sense for us,” said Jayson Hron, Director of Communication and Marketing at Duluth Seaway Port Authority. “We’ve never lived through anything quite like this; even our parents’ generation really hasn’t lived through anything quite like this.”

The 2020 Great Lakes commercial shipping season opened earlier this week.