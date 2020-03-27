Some Students Heading Back to Class at Lake Superior College

Lake Superior College is resuming some classes this Monday on campus

DULUTH, Minn. – Lake Superior College is resuming some classes this Monday on campus.

While the majority of classes will still be online, some of the students coming back will be back for classes that are more hands on learning including welding and medical lab technician, or MLT.

LSC is taking extra precautions, asking students and faculty to stay 6 to 10 feet away from each other, reducing the size of gatherings, keeping people at a distance and keeping as many services as possible virtual.

“You know, it’s been a couple of weeks for a little bit of uncertainty, a little bit of weeks, if scrambling, and really hats off to our faculty, our staff, and our students for adjusting accordingly,” said Daniel Fanning, the vice president of institutional development and external relations at LSC.

LSC staff is doing deeper cleaning, and the school will also be sectioning parts of the building to close off to clean.