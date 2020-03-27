Two More COVID-19 Deaths Reported in Minnesota

(FOX 9) – Two more people have died from the coronavirus in Minnesota, bringing the total number of deaths in the state to four since the outbreak began.

As of Friday, there are now 398 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota, although state health officials say that number is still an undercount due to a lack of testing. Approximately 14,003 people have been tested for the virus to date.

Of those cases, 51 have required hospitalization and 34 of those patients are still in the hospital.

The state’s first two deaths were both Ramsey County residents in their 80s. More information about the other two deaths is expected to be released during the Minnesota Department of Health’s daily briefing at 2 p.m.

There are now confirmed cases of the virus in 40 of Minnesota’s 87 counties. Hennepin County has the most number of cases with 141 followed by Ramsey and Olmsted counties with 34 each.

This does not mean, however, that counties that do not have confirmed cases of COVID-19 are safe. Many of Minnesota’s cases are the result of community transmission. Community transmission cases occur when the individual who tested positive did not travel or have any known contact with someone with COVID-19.

“We should assume it [the coronavirus] is in all of our communities,” Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, patients with confirmed COVID-19 have had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms including fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Some patients have had other symptoms including muscle aches, headache, sore throat or diarrhea.

Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure.