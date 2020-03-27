UMD’s Scott Perunovich Signs Pro Deal with St. Louis Blues

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – It has been quite the week for UMD’s Scott Perunovich. He took home three awards from the NCHC, including Player of the Year. And Friday, he’s made a decision regarding his future hockey career.

The St. Louis Blues announced that they have agreed to a two-year, entry-level contract with the Hibbing native. The 21-year-old was drafted by the Blues back in 2018 and has decided to forgo his senior season with the Bulldogs in favor of starting his pro career.

“I thought after last year, I was thinking about it and I didn’t feel fully confident myself and sure where my body was at to make the jump to the next level. You can never have too many sources. I was talking to as many people as I could and obviously talking to my family was important too, and past coaches and players that I’ve known. It was a long process, but I’m super excited for the next step. Obviously I’m going to miss Duluth a ton, but I’m excited for the next chapter,” said Perunovich.

Perunovich ends his Bulldogs career with 105 points and a plus-50 rating in 115 regular season games. And of course, two national championships.