Yellowjackets’ Kaleigh Martinson Earns All-American Honors

The senior captain becomes the 14th All-American in program history.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Wisconsin-Superior forward Kaleigh Martinson has been named to the CCM/AHCA Women’s Division III West All-America First Team.

The senior captain becomes the 14th All-American in program history. Martinson led the conference in goals with 26 and was second in points with 36. She was also tied for the lead in short-handed goals in all of Division III.

She wrapped up her career with the Yellowjackets second all-time in goals and the third player in program history to eclipse 100 career points.