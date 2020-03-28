Gloria Dei Warming Shelter to Close March 31st

DULUTH, Minn. – The Gloria Dei Warming Shelter will close on March 31st, the shelter announced on Saturday in a press release.

CHUM Drop-In Center will remain open overnight after March 31st but will have more restrictions on what the center calls “in and out movement”.

Guests at CHUM can go in, sign up, and stay but once they leave the building they will not be allowed in the next day.

Until March 31st, at Gloria Dei, the following rules will be in place.

Priority is people who want to sleep.

All guests must sign in by 10 pm

If guests do not want to sleep, they are welcome to sit up and talk quietly, but if they leave Gloria Dei, other than for scheduled smoke breaks, they will not be able to come back in. Staff will be outside monitoring smoke breaks.

As always, guests may not bring in or use illegal substances at Gloria Dei.

Guests may not hang around the door after they leave.

This winter Gloria Dei Warming Shelter has been open 56 nights, had 2,508 sign-ins.

March was the business month averaging 60 sign-ins and 34 sleeping overnight.

Meanwhile, CHUM is looking for donations of tents, sleeping pads, or ponchos to give to those in need and are asking people to call (218) 720-6521 to arrange a curb-side transfer if they have goods to donate.