Goodwill Closes Due to Shelter-In-Place Order

Goodwill is asking that people hold off on donations for now.

DULUTH, Minn.– Shelter-in-place orders in Minnesota and Wisconsin have caused Goodwill stores to shut down for the next two weeks.

Goodwill is asking that people hold off on donations for now.

People have been leaving donations by the buildings but they can’t be collected because there are no employees on site. This causes donated items to be damaged and thrown away. This brings unnecessary costs to goodwill at a time when resources are already limited.

“Just wait, hold on. We know people are stir crazy, people are cleaning,” said Communications Director Scott Vezina. “At the time we open, we’re really going to need their support and their donations.”

Goodwill has 12 stores around the Northland stretching all the way from Brainerd to Ashland.