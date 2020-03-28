Governor Walz Signs $330 Million COVID-19 Aid Package

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Governor Walz signed a COVID-19 aid package totaling $330 million for Minnesota’s response to the virus.

The legislature passed the bill with broad bipartisan support on March 26.

A press release from Governor Walz’s office states the law will help ensure Minnesota has the right supports in place to prepare for what is to come during the virus.

The law will do the following:

Establishes the COVID-19 Minnesota Fund to support further action

Creates peacetime emergency child care grants

Provides COVID-19 assistance for veterans

Supports food shelves and food banks

Expands resources for emergency services and homeless shelters

Expands support available to small businesses

Extends disaster assistance for farmers to include losses due to COVID-19

Saturday is also the first day of Minnesota’s Stay at Home Order.

Minnesota now has 441 total positive cases with 5 deaths.