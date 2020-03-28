Hibbing Basketball Team Uses “QuaranTEAM” to Motivate Each Other Through Social Media

Sophomore Ayden McDonald and his dad started "QuaranTEAM" where they post videos of different skills on social media to help keep the Hibbing basketball community active and improving.

HIBBING, Minn. – The continuous spread of COVID-19 has left uncertainty for spring sports and summer programs across the country. While Minnesota is currently under a “Stay at Home” order and team practices aren’t allowed, the Hibbing boys basketball team is getting creative.

Sophomore guard Ayden McDonald and his dad, head coach Joel McDonald, decided to start a social media project called Quaran-TEAM. Every so often, McDonald posts videos of himself doing a certain skill and challenges his teammates and other members of the Hibbing basketball community to post videos of them practicing that drill.

McDonald hopes to keep the team active and improving during a time where their normal routines have been altered.

“My dad takes a video of me doing a ball-handling workout to try to get younger kids and guys in our program to stay active and keep working on their skills. It’s in all age groups, too. We have a kindergartner all the way up to seniors next year so it’s a very vast group of guys that are working on it. It gives me something to work on and look forward to work on each day and gives me something to do to get out there to the other guys,” McDonald said.