Mission Creek Church Hosts Pop-Up Pantry

DULUTH, Minn.– Ruby’s Pantry has been helping people in the Northland get affordable groceries. Today they were lending a hand at mission creek church in Fond du Lac.

Ruby’s hosted a pop-up pantry there. For $20 each, people could purchase bundles of food. Bundles were picked up curbside this year to socially distance.

Mission creek gave out 237 out of 300 bundles to those in need. The extra food will be donated to the Salvation Army and Memorial Park Apartments.

“To be able to have people come through and get a share of food which is probably around 17 or 18 items,” said Mission Creek Site Coordinator Sean O’Connor.

“It really helps out the food budget.”

Ruby’s Pantry will be doing another “Pop-Up Pantry” on April 14 at Peace in Christ Lutheran Church in Hermantown.