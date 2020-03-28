Nearly Naked Ruck Took Place Virtually In Light of COVID-19 Pandemic

Hundreds of ruckers across the country put on their packs and hiked the ten miles, but due to COVID-19, they did it on a video chatting software while on their separate hikes.

DULUTH, Minn. – The annual Nearly Naked Ruck March was postponed this year, but ruckers still got a chance to hike with each other virtually and support veterans.

Hundreds of ruckers across the country put on their packs and hiked the ten miles, but due to COVID-19, they did it on a video chatting software while on their separate hikes.

The ruckers not only spanned the United States but members of the armed forces who are currently deployed joined in as well.

All of this is to support the organization’s 23rd Veteran, which is dedicated to helping veterans living with trauma.

“Realizing how close I could feel to people when they’re so far away. In that short time frame that we were all on that hour-long chat with our recon graduates from around the country after that short amount of time with them I felt like we’d spent the last week together in a close environment it was really cool,” said Mike Waldron, the executive director of 23rd Veteran.

Waldron also stresses that the ruck march is just postponed and they are looking at dates later in the year once they are able to gather.