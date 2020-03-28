Wussow’s Adds Drive-Thru Window

The coffee shop added curbside pick-up. They also moved part of their kitchen to make room for a temporary drive-thru window.

DULUTH, Minn.– Wussow’s Concert Cafe in West Duluth had to lay off all of their employees due to the state’s Coronavirus regulations. So owner Jason Wussow and his wife Tina got creative to keep their business open.

Wussow says he’s been surprised by the amount of business they’ve been getting with their new options.

“I feel like we’ve got a brand new business model that I’ve never seen,” said Wussow. “I feel like we might be able to kinda tread water until we can get rolling again.”

Wussow says he is considering keeping curbside pick-up when the restaurant is able to open its doors to the public again.