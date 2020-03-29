People Escape, Pets Die in Barnum Township Structure Fire

BARNUM TOWNSHIP, Minn. — A fire broke out at a home on the 4100-block of Country Road 6 in the Barnum Township shortly after noon on Sunday, according to the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office.

Everyone inside the home was able to get out. A man and two juveniles were brought to the Mercy Hospital in Moose Lake to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Multiple pets perished in the fire, and the residence is a total loss.

According to the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office, an initial report indicated that the water heater inside the home caught fire and spread.

The cause of the fire will be investigated by the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the State Fire Marshal.

The American Red Cross will help the family find a temporary place to stay. A GoFundMe account has been raised, too.

The agencies that responded to the fire include the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office, the Barnum Fire Department, the Moose Lake Police and Fire Departments, the Minnesota DNR, and the Mahtowa and Kettle River Fire Departments.