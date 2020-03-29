Schwan’s Home Delivery Sees Rise In Frozen Food Orders

ESKO, Minn. – Schwan’s Home Delivery has been swamped with orders due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Minnesota-based company has a depot in Esko, and their drivers are seeing a rise in customers wanting frozen foods delivered.

Schwan’s management says their employees are even limiting interactions with customers by doing simple drop-offs right at their doors.

“And that’s a change for us. Again, we usually deliver those products along with a smile and a good conversation at the doorstep. That is now happening from that safe six-foot distance now,” Schwan’s Home Delivery director of corporate communications, Jennifer Rock says.

Schwan’s Home Delivery has nearly 500 drivers and 34 depots across Minnesota and Wisconsin.