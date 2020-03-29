St. Louis County Recorder’s Office Offering Drive-Up Service By Appointment

DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Louis County Recorder’s Office in Duluth will begin offering drive-up service on Monday, March 30.

The service is available by appointment between 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Monday through Friday.

Officials say the service is for people with an immediate need for a vital record, including marriage licenses, birth and death certificates, and real estate records.

“We still encourage people to work with us by phone, email or online. That is our preference, for everyone’s health and safety,” said Mary Garness, director of Public Records and Property Valuation. “But we also know there are instances when people need a record right away and can’t wait for mail service. So we’re happy to serve them in this way.”

To set up a drive-up appointment, people should first contact the Recorder’s Office between the hours of 8 a.m. and noon to confirm they have completed the necessary paperwork for the record they need.

For birth, death and marriage records, call 218-726-2559 or email birthdeathmarriage@stlouiscountymn.gov.

For real estate records, call 218-726-2677 or email slcrecorder@stlouiscountymn.gov.

All forms needed to request a public record can be found online at stlouiscountymn.gov/recorder.

The drive up location will be off the 2nd Street side of the St. Louis County Courthouse in Duluth.