Thailand Elephant Park Promises to Scrap Tourist Rides because of Virus

When it reopens in the future, she said, the park would focus instead on “educating” tourists about elephants — and would no longer force them to carry tourists or perform tricks.

She said the coronavirus pandemic had accelerated her decision, as a drop off in footfall effectively forced the park to close.

“We want to do the same thing at Maesa Elephant Camp instead of riding,” she said.

“On 23 March I decided to close and asked my staff to keep the seating [for spectators] and put them aside… We put away everything we used to have for tourists and my announcement to the public is that we will stop from now on shows and riding on the elephants,” she said.

Kalampichit said that for many of the 78 elephants living on the site, this would be the first time they would not have to wear seats for tourists. “We don’t want to do it anymore,” she said.

The Thai government announced on Wednesday it would ban the majority of foreign nationals from entering the country as part of measures designed to tackle the spread of the coronavirus.