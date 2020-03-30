A Duluth Print Shop Sells Social Distancing Signs

DULUTH, Minn. – As social distancing continues to be needed to prevent the spreading of the coronavirus, a local print shop has come up with an idea to help get the point across.

ShelDon Printing and Design in Duluth is now selling signs and floor decals promoting the trend.

The products are intended to be used in essential businesses such as hospitals, grocery stores, or anywhere lines can be formed.

Each item can also be customized to fit the needs of any business.

“The businesses are concerned about their customers of course. They want to keep everyone safe. This is a better way than simply a piece of tape on the floor,” said Sales and Marketing Manager Dean Luoma.

ShelDon plans to continue printing and selling signs as needed.