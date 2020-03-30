Ashland County Reports First Case of COVID-19

ASHLAND COUNTY, Wis. – Ashland County Public Health announced Monday that there is a confirmed case of COVID-19 in Ashland County.

It is believed the individual contracted the virus due to domestic travel to an area with known community transmission.

The individual self-quarantined as requested and has since been cleared of COVID-19 infection and is recovering at home.

“We are in daily contact with this individual to monitor their symptoms and ensure they are receiving support and able to isolate,” said Elizabeth Szot, Health Officer. “The individual did require a brief period of supportive care in the hospital but has since returned home and is doing well.”

Ashland County Public Health says they are keeping track of the outbreak and is working with local, state, and federal partners to deal quickly and effectively when people have symptoms of COVID-19 or have been around people who have been infected.

The department is reminding the public to follow simple steps to prevent illness including: