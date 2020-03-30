City of Superior Offers Curbside Voting

Curbside voting is available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through this Friday, and you can call the City Clerk's Office to pick a time to vote.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The City of Superior launched curbside voting on Monday that will run for the rest of the week.

People can call the City Clerk’s office to pick a time to come by and provide their information. Then, they pull up in front of the Government Center, call the office back, and the ballot will be brought to their car.

People can also go into the City Clerk’s Office to fill out their absentee ballot, but the expanded curbside voting was added so people can still go out and vote amid the Coronavirus.

“People are hunkered down in their house and they’re worried about going out and we understand that. This allows them to not have to leave their car and not have to interact with anyone other than me or one of my workers,” Superior City Clerk Terri Kalan said.

Curbside voting is available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through this Friday, and you can call the City Clerk’s Office at (715) 395-7200 to pick a time to vote.

For more information, head to the City of Superior’s website.