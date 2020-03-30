Customers Buy Up Fridges, Kitchen Appliances at Appliance Stores

Daugherty Appliance sees increase in customers.

CLOQUET, Minn.- As more people are staying at home, some appliance stores have seen more customers.

Owners of Daugherty Appliances in Cloquet said their fridges and freezers have been selling like hotcakes as people look for more storage to stock up more food.

They also add that more people have been buying full kitchen suites to update their kitchen.

The store still has a full staff available to come and install what you need, after making sure it’s safe.

“We’ll work out the arrangements with you, we’re following the rules that the CDC put up there so you’re safe, they’re safe,” co-owner Scott Boedigheimer said. “We don’t want anybody sick. Our service department is the same thing.”

“You call, we’re gonna ask you some questions,” he continued. “We wanna find out how healthy your house is so that our people don’t get sick. Then we’ll come and cake care of your problem and bring you some new stuff.”

Boedigheimer advised that if you need to replace a fridge, to get on that right away and take what you can get.

Once they run out of fridges and the few freezers they have left, they may not get another shipment in until August.