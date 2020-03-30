Duluth Home Damaged in Monday Morning Fire

DULUTH, Minn. – A Duluth home sustained an estimated $45,000 in damage after an early morning fire broke out in the home on Monday morning.

The Duluth Fire Department says they responded to the structure fire just after 1:00 a.m. Monday at 607 East 9th Street.

The Duluth Police Department had already removed two occupants and two dogs from the home and described the scene as a “mental health-related incident.”

Reports state the fire was started by an individual who had set clothes bonfire in an upstairs bedroom.

Fire crews were able to knock down the fire but due to heavy smoke damage, the residents were not able to remain at the house.

The cause of the fire was determined to be mental health-related arson.

There were no injuries reported.