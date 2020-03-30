Essentia Health Restricting Clinic Visitors Beginning Wednesday

DULUTH, Minn. – Essentia Health announced on Monday they will be restricting clinic visitors beginning April 1.

Patients visiting any Essential Health clinics are being asked to attend their appointments alone.

As an exception, one additional person will be allowed to accompany:

Children

Obstetric patients

Adults patients that require assistance

Essentia says anyone accompanying a patient to the clinic must be healthy and at least 18 years old.

The hospital says these restrictions are geared toward slowing the spread of COVID-19 and protecting their patients, staff, and the community.