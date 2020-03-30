Itasca County Official Speak On Confirmed Covid-19 Case

"This positive case shows we are not invisible in Itasca County," said Grand Itasca Clinic's Vice President of Medical Affairs Dan Soular.

ITASCA COUNTY, Minn.- The first case of Coronavirus has been confirmed by Minnesota health authorities in Itasca County.

The person, who tested positive for the coronavirus, is a man in his sixties.

The individual was hospitalized at the Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital in Grand Rapids.

The patient was tested upon admission to the hospital and later confirmed positive.

At this time it is unclear if the virus was contracted from travel or community spread.

Health officials say there have been assumed cases of Covid-19 for a few weeks in Itasca County.

It is believed there are more cases in the area than what they have been able to test for.

Hospitals in Itasca county are now building stronger protocols including suspending visitation and limiting entrances to buildings.

Some are also shifting departments to make room for the potential increase in patients due to the Coronavirus.

“We are preparing our surgical area to be used as an isolation ward to ensure we are prepared for any surge of patients requiring care.”

Details surrounding this confirmed case in Itasca County are continuing to develop.

The Minnesota Department of Health is planning to begin conducting investigations to find people who may have come in close contact with the individual.

Health officials in Itasca County are asking people to take the necessary precautions to maintain their health during this time such as social distancing, washing your hands, and covering your cough or sneeze.

So far Bigfork Valley Hospital and Grand Itasca Clinic, combined have been able to conduct more than 30 coronavirus tests.

Unfortunately, Essentia Health was not able to share the number of tests completed in Itasca County.

The patient has since been transferred to an outside facility for treatment, but it is unclear where.