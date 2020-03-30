Live: City of Cloquet Hosts Press Conference Regarding COVID-19

CLOQUET, Minn. – The City of Cloquet is holding a press conference at Cloquet City Hall in the Council Chamber today to broadcast information to the public from our local and regional agencies regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The press conference will include the following speakers:

• Roger Maki, Mayor of the City of Cloquet;

• Rick Breuer, CEO/ Administrator of Cloquet Community Memorial Hospital;

• Dr. Charley Kendall, Cloquet Community Memorial Hospital;

• Dave Lee, Carlton County Director of Public Health and Human Services

• Dr. Michael Cary, Superintendent of Cloquet Public Schools;

• Derek Randall, Interim Chief of Police of Cloquet Police Department

• Kevin Schroeder, District Fire Chief of Cloquet Area Fire District