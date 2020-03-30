Minnesota: 576 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases, 10 Deaths

DULUTH, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Health confirmed 576 positive cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota and 10 deaths as of Monday morning.

St. Lous County is now reporting 12 confirmed cases, up from 10 on Sunday.

According to health officials, 260 patients no longer require isolation in the state and 56 patients remain in the hospital.

Twenty-four of those patients are in the ICU.

The MDH is reporting 48 of the 87 counties in Minnesota now have confirmed coronavirus cases.

On Sunday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services was reporting 1,112 coronavirus cases and 13 deaths in the state.

Wisconsin will likely update their COVID-19 numbers Monday afternoon.

