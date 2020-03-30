MN Department of Corrections: Moose Lake Inmate Tests Positive for COVID-19

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Corrections has confirmed that an inmate at the Moose Lake Correctional Facility has tested positive for COVID-19.

The facility says the individual is experiencing mild symptoms and does not require hospitalization at this time.

“We have been working directly with epidemiology staff from the Department of Health for several weeks to plan for the known likelihood of staff and inmate cases of COVID-19,” Commissioner Schnell said. “We are taking all reasonable steps to minimize the spread with the state’s correctional facilities, and we are implementing methods to protect those most at risk medically.”

The Department of Corrections is continuing to limit traffic in and out of the facilities.

In-person visiting continues to be suspended at all DOC facilities during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Department of Corrections says beginning April 1, any person wishing to conduct a video visit with an inmate will be provided one free 15-minute video visit per week. Additional 15-minute visits can be purchased for $3.50, a rate that is 30 percent lower than the normal cost.